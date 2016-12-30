Governor chooses Montoucet as wildlife and fisheries chief

Acadiana lawmaker Jack Montoucet has been appointed secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries by Gov. John Bel Edwards, the governor's officer confirmed to USA Today Network this morning.

“Jack Montoucet is a friend and a true Louisianan,” Edwards said in a statement. “As a businessman, he understands the complex nature of running an organization such as wildlife and fisheries, and as an alligator farmer in Acadiana, he shares my belief that nothing should get in the way of Louisiana remaining the Sportsman’s Paradise. This single agency represents so much about our culture, and I am excited to have Jack lead it into the future.”

Montoucet, 69, represents District 42 in the statehouse, which includes Acadia and Lafayette parishes. He has been a fierce ally of Edwards in the House.

He officially takes over Jan. 16. Patrick Banks, assistant secretary of the office of fisheries, will serve as interim secretary until then.

Montoucet will replace former Secretary Charlie Melancon, who was forced out by the administration.

Melancon, a former congressman, clashed with recreational fishermen and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, over fisheries management since taking over as secretary. He also had a fractious relationship with some lawmakers for changes within the agency.

The agency was already under fire over questionable spending and financial management issues under the administration previous to Melancon's tenure raised by a legislative audit, which Montoucet said he will address with reforms.

"I'm honored to be chosen by our governor to lead an agency that protects Louisiana's legacy and unique culture," Montoucet said. "I will be a uniter, not a divider, on important decisions about access to wildlife and fisheries that impact our environment and our way of life.

"I understand the seriousness of the issues raised by a recent audit, and the governor and I are committed to making the necessary reforms to this agency. Businesses, recreational sportsman and every interested party will have a seat at the table and they will be treated fairly, and I am looking forward to serving the Sportsman’s Paradise.”

Montoucet, retired chief of the Lafayette Fire Department, was elected to the House in 2007 and was serving his third term.

He is the owner of Jacques' Croc's & Farm Pride Processors.

