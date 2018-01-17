Governor declares State of Emergency as temps plunge

A child sleds on snow on the banks of the Ouachita River. Photo: Greg Hilburn / Gannett Louisiana

Record low temperatures for Jan. 17 were set or approached throughout the state this morning as Louisiana remained in the grips of the big chill.

Governor John Bel Edwards declared a State of Emergency throughout the state.

Though the snow and ice gave way to abundant sunshine, the temperatures were frigid at dawn.

Meteorologist Don Wheeler, a USA Today Network correspondent, said the following records were set or tied:

Alexandria, at 12 degrees, broke its old record of 14 set in 1982;

Baton Rouge, at 14 degrees, shattered its old record of 18 degrees set in 1977;

Lafayette, at 16 degrees, broke its old record of 19 set in 1982;

Lake Charles, at 19, broke its old record of 20 set in 1982;

Monroe, at 12 degrees, tied its record set in 1982;

and New Orleans, at 19, broke its old record of 23 set in 1977.

Shreveport, though covered in ice, came close to a record at 12 degrees, but the record was 11 set in 1930.

"The records fell like matchsticks," Wheeler said. "It got even colder than the forecast because of the snow and ice covering that the models didn't pick up."

All state offices were closed Wednesday as well as most schools throughout the state.

Most roads and overpasses that were closed Tuesday following the snow and ice remained closed Wednesday.

Wheeler said Wednesday night temperatures won't bring much relief, with 14-15 degrees expected in northern Louisiana, 16-17 in central Louisiana and 19-20 in much of southern Louisiana.

Temperatures will dip below freezing again Thursday night before the state begins to thaw out Friday.

By Saturday and Sunday, he said, temperatures will approach 70 with rain in Sunday's forecast.

Wheeler said Louisiana is experiencing its coldest overall winter since 1989.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

