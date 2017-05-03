New this morning: The Justice Department has told state and Baton Rouge leaders to expect an official announcement in the Alton Sterling case. The time is not known.

Mayor Sharon Broome of Baton Rouge and Gov. Edwards will hold a joint press conference about an hour after presumed DOJ press conference.

The Sterling family will meet with the Dept. of Justice around 11 a.m., according to a family spokesman. The family has not been told the announcement is about a decision.

Federal Courthouse in Baton Rouge has been surrounded by barricades Wednesday morning.

