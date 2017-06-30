Graphics, videos detail Baton Rouge police ambush

BATON ROUGE -- The gunman who killed three law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer had searched online for the home addresses of the two white police officers who were involved in a fatal encounter with Alton Sterling, a black man who was killed by police outside a convenience store.



A prosecutor's report released Friday showed that Gavin Long had looked for the home addresses of the officers in the Sterling case, but the black military veteran did not act on the information.



East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III showed reporters videos, photos and graphics to depict exactly how Long attacked police on July 17.



Moore says that after Long killed three officers and wounding three others, he was shot to death by tactical officers who acted appropriately.



The report also contained a lengthy suicide note in which Long wrote that people who knew him would be surprised about his horrendous acts but it was something he need to do to punish "bad cops."

