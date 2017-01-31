Gretna burglary suspect races through busy park in N.O.

NEW ORLEANS - It was a frightening scene as a burglary suspect raced through a crowded Coliseum Square Park in New Orleans, to get away from police.

Gretna police confirm officers chased Brandon Barthe, 22, from the Westbank, over the Crescent City Connection Bridge into the Lower Garden District of New Orleans.

"The criminal doesn't want to get caught," Gretna Deputy Police Chief Anthony Christiana said. "They're going to do what they need to do to get away."

The incident happened around 3:30, Monday afternoon just as children at the International School of Louisiana across Camp Street were just getting out for the day.

"Traffic was stopped and this car careens through the park, you can see the tire marks," ISL parent Raina O'Neil said.

O'Neil was playing in the park with her daughter after school when she says a car jumped the curb at Race and Camp and sped through the square.

She also claims three Gretna Police SUVs followed the suspect into the park.

"As kids are diving out of the way, parents are screaming, everyone's crying," O'Neil said. "I saw one mother jump on top of her children. She had a stroller and babies with her."

Around the same time, two workers from the Southern Animal Foundation on Magazine Street were walking dogs in the park.

Clinic director Anne Bell said the suspect's car hit two dogs, 17-year-old Jojo and 8-year-old Breezy. The dogs were rushed to an emergency care vet. One dog has a dislocated hip, the other needs extensive surgery for a broken pelvis.

"The one dog that's hurt worst, the car actually ran over her abdomen," Bell said. "You could see track marks across her. (The dog) is going to have to have some fairly extensive surgical procedures done."

Kennel tech Sal, who asked us not to use his last name, said he looked up and saw the vehicle heading straight for him and the dogs.

"All of a sudden he just revved up and started speeding up, head on at us like a good 60 miles an hour," Sal said. "We were just so happy, enjoying our walk and a split second later this psychopath is charging at us with a speeding car."

Deputy Chief Christiana admits at least one of his officers saw a dust trail and entered the park, thinking it was a neutral ground. He maintains officers slowed down once they realized it was a public park.

"We had terminated the pursuit earlier and were just scouring the area, looking for the suspect vehicle," Christiana said. "They did not chase the individual through the park."

O'Neal said chasing a suspect, into a busy part of New Orleans, as school is letting out is not okay.

"My daughter continued to talk about it last night, she's 8 years old, she wanted to talk about death and what happens when you die," O'Neil said. "She was terrified."

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the vehicle pursuit ended at Coliseum and Race Streets.

NOPD maintains other law enforcement agencies are not required to adhere to the NOPD's pursuit policies, however they are expected to let NOPD know they are coming into NOPD's jurisdiction.

Gretna Deputy Chief Christiana maintains his department notified NOPD and DPS officers on the bridge, when the pursuit approached the CCC.

Christiana claims his officers never saw and were never assisted by New Orleans officers.

The burglary suspect Barthe was arrested Monday night, back in Gretna.

Barthe was arrested three times in Jefferson Parish in 2015 on charges including resisting an officer, aggravated battery by shooting and drugs. All charges were refused, according to Jefferson Parish court records.

