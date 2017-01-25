Grocery store coming to St. Claude Avenue

New Orleans city leaders will announce a big redevelopment project in the Marigny-Bywater area.
Construction will begin on a new "Robert's Fresh Market" at the corner of St. Claude and Elysian Field's Avenue.
Robert's bought the former Schwegmann's grocery several years ago. The announcement is set for 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. It is not clear how long construction will take.
