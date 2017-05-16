Group says 10K signatures needed to bring monument issue to a vote

NEW ORLEANS -- One group is leading a petition to bring the monument issue to a vote.

"We want to draft the measure so that it's not up to the City Council to have a biased deal," Charles Marsala, Organizer of Save NOLA Heritage.org said.

Marsala is leading the petition and had people sign up across the street from the P.G.T. Beauregard monument Monday evening.

"We had four attorneys vet this," Marsala said. "And actually, if we win, the city has to put them back up. The way to do this is to get 10,000 signatures from residents who are registered voters in New Orleans, and with that, we can put this on the ballot to have a vote on the monuments."

The sign up comes the same day a set of barricades appeared outside of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue. Two more monuments, Beauregard near City Park and Robert E. Lee on Lee Circle, are slated for removal.

