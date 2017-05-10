Groupon offers $50K 'Mom Parade' in N.O. as Mother's Day gift

This Mother's Day, Groupon is offering a Mother's Day Package that they're describing as an "Epic Parade" for mom. For $50,000, you can give your mom a trip to New Orleans with a parade down Royal street and a two-night stay in the French Quarter.

The deal says, "jewelry and flowers are nice, but don’t you think your mom deserves something bigger this Mother’s Day -- something way bigger?"

The "mind-blowing" trip includes first-class flights for mom and three friends on a Friday, with brunch and a parade through the French Quarter on Saturday.

"A brass band will lead the way as your family rides a horse-drawn carriage down Royal Street from St. Ann Street to Canal Street, with onlookers cheering you on and holding up signs with your mom’s face on them," reads the Groupon deal.

Following the parade, mom and pals will get a spa treatment and a return flight on Sunday.

Note: Available dates for the trip are contingent on the city's permitting process.

Those interested can learn more here: https://www.groupon.com/deals/groupon-320

© 2017 WWL-TV