Guide to Minneapolis skyway

Minneapolis skyway (Photo: Thinkstock, LMaru)

MINNEAPOLIS - So you've decided to tackle the Minneapolis skyway system to escape the brutal Minnesota winters. Good call.

The skyway is a great option to get you from your downtown Minneapolis hotel to shops, restaurants, major event centers and more.

The downtown area features roughly 11 miles of pathways (encompassing 80 city blocks) throughout the city -- connecting to the Minneapolis Convention Center and Target Center, plus the IDS Tower and more.

If you're a first-timer to the area or perhaps you just haven't spent much time in the hallways above ground, here are a few tips to help you along your way:

Dress the part -- the skyway system is completely climate controlled, meaning there's no need to bundle up (unless you need to eventually head out into the cold).

Watch your footwear too. Snow boots are not recommended for long periods in the skyway (way too hot for long walks). Comfortable walking shoes are going to be your best bet.

Figure out your route. There are many maps available here, here and here. The skyway takes you above the city sidewalks at different directions and can get confusing. You may need to walk more in the skyway to get to your destination than if you hit the street.

You can find just about anything you need within the skyway system -- more than 140 food options (both sit-down and grab-and-go), plenty of coffee shops (both chain and local), plenty of shopping and even spots to get your essentials covered (Target, Walgreens, etc.).

Keep track of the skyway's hours. Each skyway is owned by the buildings they connect to so the hours can vary quite a bit (especially at night).

Watch for posted maps as well. There are a few in different spots that will help you avoid getting to "dead ends."

There are signs posted overhead that give you a sense of your direction -- what street you're crossing, what major centers and buildings are to the right or left, etc.

If you're hopelessly lost, look for a "skyway expert" -- these are the people typically dressed in T-shirts in the middle of winter or walking through at a brisk pace. Most "experts" take pride in being able to direct newcomers and hey, that's what "Minnesota Nice" is all about.

There aren't any public restrooms in the skyway system so plan ahead. If nature calls, Target is likely your best bet.

For more tips and fun facts, head to Meet Minneapolis' Guide here.

