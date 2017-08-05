Gulfport teen arrested, accused of fatally shooting 6-year-old brother

GULFPORT, Miss. – A teen is in jail Saturday after police said he fatally shot his little brother.

It happened Friday around 6 p.m., in the 3600 block of Sabine Street.

Police said when they got there, they found 6-year-old Zaylan Sparkman suffering from a gunshot wound. Sparkman was brought to an area hospital, where police said he later died.

During the investigation, police said the victim’s 16-year-old brother was suspected of discharging a single round from a handgun, which hit the little boy. The teen was arrested without incident.

The teen’s bond was set at a $100,000.

© 2017 WWL-TV