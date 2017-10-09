WWL
Gun fired at CBD restaurant after argument; one in custody

Gun fired at CBD restaurant after argument between co-workers

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 5:28 PM. CDT October 09, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – An argument led to a gun being fired at a restaurant in the Central Business District Monday around 5 p.m.

Those on scene at Gallier's Restaurant and Oyster Bar say the argument was between two co-workers.

No one was injured during the altercation, but the employee who fired a shot is in custody.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available. 

