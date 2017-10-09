Gun fired at CBD restaurant after argument; one in custody

NEW ORLEANS – An argument led to a gun being fired at a restaurant in the Central Business District Monday around 5 p.m.
Those on scene at Gallier's Restaurant and Oyster Bar say the argument was between two co-workers.
No one was injured during the altercation, but the employee who fired a shot is in custody.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
© 2017 WWL-TV
