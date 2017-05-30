Gunman in Miss. club shootout in custody, others sought

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) - One alleged gunman from a Mississippi nightclub shooting has been arrested.



The Sun Herald reports Moss Point police believe 23-year-old Willie Peden is one of at least three suspected shooters from the incident at Platinum Sports Bar & Lounge that left five people wounded by gunfire Sunday. Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said Tuesday six others were hurt by bottles thrown inside.



Hutchins says Peden was taken into custody when Jackson County Sheriff's deputies did a traffic stop after he reportedly fled. Peden was found in possession of a firearm reported stolen in Alabama.



Peden faces charges including aggravated assault and felony pursuit. He's held at the county jail and it's unclear if he has an attorney.



Hutchins says the investigation is in preliminary stages and no motive is available.



