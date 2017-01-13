NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of 'Hamilton' perform onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2016 Getty Images)

The hit Broadway musical Hamilton will make its way to New Orleans as part of the 2018 – 2019 season at the Saenger Theatre.

According to media coordinators with the Saenger, subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2018 – 2019 season will be able to guarantee their tickets before tickets become available to the general public.

Information regarding performance dates and how to purchase group and single tickets will be announced at a later time.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

