Harrah's in New Orleans plans music venue for second floor

NEW ORLEANS -- Harrah's Casino has filed plans to renovate their second floor to build a 35,000-square-foot live music venue, according to a report from the New Orleans Advocate.

Design work indicates an entrance on Canal Street, but few other details were offered up by the casino or the architecture firm, Manning Architects.

Live Nation will operate the club, which will be called Fillmore Theater, according to documents filed last week.

For years, the second floor has largely remained inactive, and the city, who owns the site, has often pushed for development.

In 2015, state lawmakers voted to allow people younger than 21 to access the building's second floor. Anyone under 21 is barred from the gambling area.

