Hayes' defense team calls witness who claims heard two guns

NEW ORLEANS -- The often-rambling testimony offered by a former soldier and high-school physics teacher who claimed he heard two guns fire the night Will Smith was fatally shot was the start of what would have been an otherwise routine sentencing hearing had Cardell Hayes' attorney not filed a last-minute, long-shot motion for a new trial based on Burnside's testimony.

Michael Burnside took the stand for a little more than an hour Wednesday morning. During his meandering testimony, he said his belief that two guns were fired the night Smith was killed led him to believe Smith opened fire and Hayes returned fire in self-defense.

Hayes’ attorneys have argued that he feared for his life after Smith’s Mercedes-Benz SUV plowed into the back of Hayes’ Hummer late April 9, 2016.

A jury last December convicted Hayes of manslaughter in Smith’s death and attempted manslaughter in the shooting of Will Smith's wife, Racquel. The conviction was 10-2.

Hayes faces between 20 and 40 years for the manslaughter charge.

Burnside, who lives a mile from the Lower Garden District corner where Smith was killed, told the court that he remembers hearing two separate gunshots the night the former Saints player was shot. But he also said he doesn’t have a calendar or watch, something Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli latched onto during his questioning of Burnside.

"I have some concept (of time)," he replied when asked why anyone should believe his claims since he could not say for certain if then night he heard the gunfire was the night Smith and his wife were shot.

Burnside, who said he’s owned a number of guns in his life and underwent firearm training in the Army, remained steadfast in his claims that he heard a number of “booms” and “baps” on what he believes is the night Smith was killed.

He said he based his statements on the fact that a memorial for Smith popped up a short time later at the corner where he was killed, and stories in the newspaper were printed around the same time.

“There was nothing funny about what was done this morning,” Napoli said later in the hearing. “What he (Fuller) brought before you today was absolutely ridiculous. … That man (Burnside) is certifiably insane.”

Fuller later asked if Burnside was "unreliable" since he was able to recite a number of facts about the case, such as where Smith was killed and the people who were called to testify during trial.

"Just because people are different from me and you doesn't make them liars," Fuller told Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras.

Following Burnside’s testimony, Fuller argued that the state never proved Hayes didn’t act in self-defense and that the jury might’ve felt pressured to reach a guilty verdict since a number of Saints players, including Deuce McAllister and Pierre Thomas, and Coach Sean Payton were seated near the jury box.

Among those in the courtroom were Payton and former NOPD Capt. Billy Ceravolo, a friend of Smith who was accused of tampering with evidence on the scene. Those claims were never substantiated, and Ceravolo said after the trial he might filed a defamation lawsuit against Fuller for accusing him of that.

Attorneys late Wednesday morning continued their arguments for and against a new trial.

