Report: 101-year-old Louisiana woman sets new record for 100-meter run

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A 101-year-old woman from Baton Rouge has set a new world record by completing a 100-meter race in just over 40 seconds, local media reports.

According to a WBRZ-TV report, Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins’ 40.12 time is a pending world record that will join her previous pending record set earlier this month. USA Track and Field says she is the oldest female competitor in USATF history.

Hawkins rides her bicycle every day and practices the 100-meter on her street. She says her secret to living a long life is family, eating healthy, and exercising.

