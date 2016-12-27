Breakthough for leukemia treatment

There's a new discovery in the treatment of the most common type of leukemia.

Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge recently wrapped up a nationwide study with the National Cancer Institute, on a new once-a-day pill taken at home.

A few years ago, something just wasn't right for Ellen Johnson, 53. It took weeks to get over a cold. There were lumps in her neck, and she felt extreme fatigue.

"I knew I was gotten down to the point I could barely walk. I could, you know, I was dragging really bad," said Johnson of Crosby, Mississippi.

Finally, she had a biopsy on the lumps.

"Got a call from the surgeon. It was a Tuesday afternoon, and he said I need to set you up with an oncologist," remembers Johnson.

It was CLL, the most common type of leukemia. It's a type of blood and bone marrow cancer.

"We don't know what causes it, but we clearly know that it occurs as we age. And as the population ages, we are seeing much more chronic lymphocytic leukemia than we did 20 or 30 years ago," said Dr. Jay Brooks, a specialist in hematology and oncology at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Smoking increases your risk and so does a family history, but CLL is very treatable. Some patients are watched, others get IV chemotherapy for six months and can go into remission for five to 10 years. But there are side effects of hair loss and fatigue.

But Ellen, who had an aggressive, serious case of CLL, had a chance to join a National Cancer Institute study at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. The clinical trial was using a pill, Ibrutinib, taken at home without side effects.

"We are very pleased because the drug that Ellen received is an incredibly active medicine," said Dr. Brooks.

Ellen got excellent results. The swollen lymph nodes in her abdomen, and also in her neck, are back to normal on her scans.

"I've kept my hair. I've had too good of a appetite. I've had good coloring, most all the time," she exclaimed.

Because it worked so well, the FDA is allowing the drug to be used now, but the complete study results are not yet. That could help determine which patients should have IV chemotherapy for months, with side effects, and then possibly need no treatment for many years, or take the pill, everyday with no side effects, for the rest of their lives.

"So what we have to ask ourselves is, 'What is better?'" said Dr. Brooks.

And it is people such as Ellen, who will help doctors get that answer.

Insurance does pay for both the IV chemotherapy treatment and the new pill. But the cost of the pill is much higher and needs to be taken for life.

Ochsner says they can work to see if patients qualify for grants to help pay for the expensive treatment.

While the doctor told us his patients did not have side effects on Ibrutinib, here is a list of reported side effects: http://www.rxlist.com/imbruvica-side-effects-drug-center.htm

