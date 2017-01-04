Can women lose weight with hormone replacement after menopause?

NEW ORLEANS - A doctor at Tulane is doing research to see if hormone replacement, in women after menopause, can help them lose weight. He is looking for local women to join the free study.



At 55, Regina Valenti knew she was in menopause because of the hot flushes.



"Well then they really started coming on bad. My metabolism was down. I had gained a lot of weight. And it was a cycle I had gotten into of not sleeping because of the hot flashes all night long and waking up in the morning and I'm exhausted because I haven't slept. I didn't feel like exercising and I was miserable," said Valenti.



Then she found out about a study going on at Tulane for women in the first several years of menopause. Tulane endocrinologist, Dr. Franck Mauvais-Jarvis, had already done a study on menopausal mice. It showed that a combination of a type of estrogen, with an estrogen receptor modulator already on the market, prevented obesity in those animals when they were on a western or junk food diet.



"So I mean the fat basically melts," said Dr. Mauvais-Jarvis.



Now he is studying the same combination on women like Regina.



"We think that it will also help prevent obesity and maintain metabolic health in post menopausal women who are overweight or obese," he explained.



The doctor says there are decades of hormone replacement studies in this group of women and the benefits have never been more clear.



"In these women, if they are bothersome menopausal symptoms, there are more benefits than risk of using menopausal hormone therapy," said Dr. Mauvais-Jarvis.



Neither Regina, nor the doctor, can know if women in the study are getting the real combination hormones or a placebo, but so far, Regina is doing well.



"Since I started the study, I've lost about 20 pounds and I have lowered my body mass index by two points," said Valenti.



She says the good knowledge she's learned about hormone replacement after menopause is another reason she's glad she joined the study.



To join the free study, Tulane is looking for women in menopause, younger than 60. It's for overweight or obese women who have not had a hysterectomy. Call 504-988-0200 to see if you qualify.

Here is a link to a free app about hormone replacement. It's from the North American Menopause Society called MenoPro.

https://www.menopause.org/for-women/-i-menopro-i-mobile-app

