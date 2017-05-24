Chocolate good for the heart? Say it is so!

BANGALORE, INDIA - JANUARY 17, 2010: Chocolate products at a sweet shop on January 17, 2010 in Bangalore India. (Photo by Hemant Mishra/Mint via Getty Images) (Photo: Mint, 2017 Hindustan Times)

A new study out this week says eating chocolate is one way to keep your heart healthier. The medical journal Heart published the study, which essentially shows those who eat chocolate three times a month were up to 20 percent less likely to suffer from atrial fibrillation, a condition causing an irregular heartbeat that disrupts the flow of blood within the heart.

Chocolate may be one of the most studied foods ever. It seems every so often, a new study comes out, either warning of the dangers, or extolling the health virtues, of chocolate.

A Harvard study in 2011 had more sweet news as it showed chocolate can help lower blood pressure. A study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience back in 2014 says chocolate can help memory function, while other studies point out it can actually lower the risk of diabetes and lower cholesterol.

It all sounds too good to be true. But deep in those studies, past all the findings we like seeing, is the obvious. Chocolate is high in calories, and when mixed with sugars and other ingredients commonly found in a good candy bar, it can add pounds, decay your teeth, and in a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, lower bone density and strength in older women.

That won’t stop most people from enjoying chocolate, nor should it. Most of us don’t eat it for heart health anyway.

