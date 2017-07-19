Coffee May Be A Lifesaver

Cup of cafe espresso coffee on a white background. (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Medscape.com reported in a story – Higher Coffee Intake Tied to Lower Mortality – about research published in the Annuals of Internal Medicine – which stated that, “higher coffee intake is linked to significantly lower risk for death."

"The benefit was found in diverse European populations, as well as across different racial/ethnic groups,” the report says.

The average American consumes 3.1 cups of coffee per day – which equates to 66 billion cups per year. Coffee consumption for the typical full-time employee from ages of 18 to 64 will be 47,840 cups – at a cost of $400 per worker per year.

The website noted that the EPIC study – European Prospective Investigation into Cancer, and Nutrition (Lyon, France) examined the coffee consumption habits of 451,743 participants (130,662 men and 321,081 women) in 10 European countries.

“Men who drank three or more cups of coffee per day had a 12% lower all-cause mortality than non–coffee drinkers. In terms of cause-specific mortality, men who drank three or more cups of coffee per day had a 59% lower risk for digestive disease mortality than men who drank no coffee or less than one cup per day. Women who drank three or more cups had a 40% reduction in risk.”

The researchers found a strong inverse association between coffee intake and circulatory disease in women. However, the authors also found a significant increase in risk for ovarian cancer mortality.

The results showed that it didn’t matter whether the coffee was caffeinated or decaf.

Medscape reported on the results of a second coffee trial - Multiethnic Cohort (MEC) - from the University of Hawaii. The MEC was a population–based study of African Americans, Native Hawaiians, Japanese Americans, Latinos, and whites, which looked at all-cause mortality across multiple races versus coffee consumption.

"Higher consumption of coffee was associated with lower risk of death in African Americans, Japanese Americans, Latinos, and whites. Higher coffee intake was associated with lower risk for all-cause death and death from heart disease, cancer, respiratory disease, stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease.”

The researchers note that coffee contains bioactive compounds other than caffeine that may be responsible for the mortality benefits of coffee.



They say that moderate coffee intake of 3-5 cups per day or a caffeine intake of 400 mg per day is not associated with adverse health effects in adults.

