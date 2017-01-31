Deadline for Affordable Care insurance is tonight

Time is running out to enroll for insurance through the Affordable Care Act. The deadline is the end of day Jan. 31.

While the future of the ACA is uncertain, it’s smart to enroll anyway. If you enroll by the deadline, no matter what happens with the Affordable Care Act, you’re guaranteed to have insurance coverage for all of 2017. What happens after this year though is anyone’s guess.

President Trump has promised to repeal and replace the ACA but so far a different health care plan has not been created.

Mr. Trump has talked about getting rid of the mandate that fines those without insurance. ACA signups for 2017 coverage have been running at a faster pace than last year. Some people currently using the market place for insurance say they have not regretted it.

“I've had not only a good experience with using healthcare.gov and having health insurance but the plans I was able to afford came with very helpful people,” Jessica Vogt said.

The deadline is at midnight Tuesday. You can enroll online at https://www.healthcare.gov/

To find the best insurance plan for you, estimate your health care expenses, income, taxes and projected health care needs for 2017.

