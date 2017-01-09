Eye doctor hopes to help human eyes by treating dolphins

It's unusual for an eye doctor to be asked to examine his patients in a swimming pool, but this was not the usual eye exam, nor the usual type of patients and this new medical collaboration could, on day, pave the way for new treatments.

People turn to Tulane ophthalmologist Dr. Ramesh Ayyala for some of the most serious eye conditions. For the first time, his new patients have flippers. A medical team from Tulane traveled to The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, to see if they can treat the corneal ulcers and scars in dolphins and sea lions. They anticipate something greater coming out of this.



"So you learn from our brothers and sisters in the water, and apply that knowledge to humans, maybe we will have a cure for some of our own problems," explained Dr. Ramesh Ayyala, Professor of Ophthalmology at Tulane and director of the Glaucoma Service, and the Residency Program.



Antibiotic drops won't work because they're washed away underwater, but the marine mammals have tears that are thicker and stick to their eyes better without blurring vision. So could this human medical team learn from their special eye architecture how to help people with dry eye and even Stevens-Johnson Syndrome?



"The Tulane ophthalmology is recognized as one of the best in the United States, and if we can learn from them, and they can learn from us, it's going to be a great situation," said Marine Biologist Dr. Moby Solangi, President and Executive Director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.



Like a parent comforting her child when he is poked by the pediatrician, the IMMS trainers touched and signaled the marine mammals not to be scared as Dr. Ayyala looked for glaucoma and cataracts. Could how they deal with infections in an aquatic environment help us? Could Tulane come up with a new delivery system for eye medication as they have in the past?



"We really don't know much about it and I think, I think it will be interesting research project from the research point of view that we can apply to humans," said Ayyala.



"It's really a win-win situation, and it's amazing that both of us can utilize each one's expertise" said Dr. Solangi.

The Tulane doctors said they could not find very much similar research in the scientific literature. They plan to publish their findings when they are done.

