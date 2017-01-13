Flu spreading quickly around N.O. area

Generic flu photo (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS - Doctors are seeing more and more people with the flu, and it's a strain that can make you sicker. They are recommending that you don't put off getting a flu vaccine if you have not already had one in the fall.

The virus is going around this area and they expect the number of people getting sick to rise. It has already taken one Louisiana life. After that recent death in Lake Charles, doctors are warning not to take the flu lightly.

"This is flu season and it's just starting to take off," said Dr. Fred Lopez, an infectious disease specialist at LSU Health Sciences Center.

Over at the Ochsner pediatric clinic in Metairie, more and more rapid flu tests are coming up positive.



"And they typically will complain of cough, sore throat, fever, aches and pains all over," said Ochsner Pediatrician Mike Wasserman.



Cross over the 17th Street Canal into Orleans Parish, and the nurses have a steady flow of nose swabs for rapid flu tests at the MHM Urgent Care in Lakeview. The doctors have a steady flow of patients with fever and muscle aches.



"Yes, we're definitely seeing more positive cases here and then other cases where we're pretty convinced it's the flu," said Emergency Medicine specialist Dr. Granville Morse who is the Medical Director of the clinic.

"More than half the people for whom the vaccine should be administered, have not gotten their flu vaccine yet this year," said Dr. Lopez.



That concerns doctors, because this year's vaccine does work well against type-A and B that are going around.



They are seeing type-A more frequently, and that is one that is more powerful and can make you sicker.

Everyone six months and older should get a vaccine, because you can spread the virus an entire day before you have any symptoms.

"If you have a newborn in the household, it's all the more important to immunize the adults and all the other people around the baby, to protect the baby in this cocoon if you will," explained Dr. Wasserman.



With Mardi Gras coming, it's expected to get worse.

"We know it's going to get busier and busier in terms of the number of patients who are presenting with flu-like illnesses," said Dr. Lopez.

Here are important flu facts:

On average, 36,000 people of all ages, even healthy young people, die each year from the flu.

The old, young, obese, chronically ill and pregnant are more susceptible.

The vaccine does not and can not give you the flu or other infections.

Get on prescription Tamiflu right away, within the first 48 hours of symptoms.

The flu virus can live eight hours on a surface, after you touch a door knob or something else.

Cough into your sleeve and elbow area, not your hands.

Always wash your hands before you touch your face.

