Free flu shots draw crowd in New Orleans, Marrero

Louisiana is one of the states with the highest number of flu cases.

One way to help prevent the flu, and serious complications, is to get a flu shot, and Wednesday the state made it free, offering the shot at clinics statewide. At the New Orleans clinic, people lined up.

Little Kaitlyn was a bit nervous anticipating the needle.



"It's going to make my heart really, really, ' lil really 'lil nervous," said Kaitlyn Washington, a five-year-old kindergartener.



Her grandmother sang a spiritual hymn to calm her nerves.



Still tears flowed, but after the flu vaccine, she admitted it was barely a little sting. Kaitlyn is just one of the many who took advantage of the Louisiana Health Department's afternoon of free flu vaccines. The New Orleans clinic on North Rampart Street was one of 55 in the state. They ordered enough vials for 100 shots at the Rampart Street clinic, but just one hour into the vaccine drive, health workers already were making a run to fill up the ice chest with 100 more units.



"Right now we're on track this year to have over 8,000 hospitalizations due to flu and potentially on track to have 700 deaths," said Dr. Esteban Gershanik, the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Chief Information Officer and Director of its Bureau of Health Informatics.



What drove them the clinic were news reports, seeing illness first hand and a free opportunity.



"A lot of deaths, 700 or so and a lot of young kids," said Cheryl Sterling of the news reports she saw.

"On every feature story, it's deaths with the flu. This is a tremendously bad year for the flu epidemic and I just wanted to stay healthy for my family and loved ones," said Winston Burns.



"After this weekend, so many of my friends from St. Bernard had gotten sick," said James Delery.

"I saw it on WWL this morning. I had been wanting to get one. Forgot all about it and I said, 'Perfect opportunity,'" said Joey Difatta.

While many blamed procrastination for the late immunization, some adults agreed with little Kaitlyn.



"I don't like needles," said Sterling. But when asked if it hurt she said, "No it didn't hurt. Didn't hurt. I, just the thought of it."

More than 300 people got flu shots at the Rampart Street and Marrero, Ames Blvd. health clinics.

State health officials say even the flu shot can't always prevent you from getting the flu, but it is known to lessen the chance for complications and hospitalizations, which can be deadly.

