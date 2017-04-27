Have you heard of 'stealthing?' It's a dangerous sex trend

Condoms (Photo: Kai_Wong Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEW ORLEANS -- It's a very personal topic, but a disturbing trend you need to know about.

It's called "stealthing." It's when a man and a woman are having consensual sex, but in the process, the man removes the condom without his partner knowing.

"They need to consider the consequences of their actions," said one woman who spoke to WWL-TV about the dangerous trend.

Agreeing to speak with Eyewitness News if we kept her name and identity hidden, one woman said she wants to raise awareness about a sexual encounter she says no one should have to go through.

"We are the ones who are essentially giving our consent so it's not funny," the victim said.

The woman said it happened three years ago.

"I was in college seeing this new guy and it was the first and only time we ever slept together. And he put a condom on at first and halfway through he took it off, but I did not notice until we were done," the victim said.

The Columbia Journal of Gender and Law published a recent study, describing the term as an act where a man takes part in sexual intercourse, but removes his condom without his partner knowing. The study goes on to say several men who've engaged in this act go on internet forums, bragging about the experience.

"When I said something about it, he acted as if it was the most normal thing ever," the victim said.

Realizing what happened, she felt violated.

"That's not what I signed up for you know, like, consent is a tricky thing because no one really says upfront everything they're okay and not okay with. But, when I ask you to put a condom on, that would be the assumption that you would keep it on the whole time," the victim said.

Public health officials are aware of the problem.

"I heard of stealthing in about 2007," Patty Kissinger, professor of epidemiology at Tulane Public Health said.

Kissinger said those who think it's a game should remember they're opening the door for spreading sexually transmitted diseases.

"Herpes, human papillomavirus (HPV), gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, a number of them," Kissinger said.

Not to mention pregnancy or HIV. The study also talks about how difficult prosecuting someone for this would be, while a woman may feel victimized, proving sexual assault could prove difficult.

"It's always a 'he said, she said' in the bedroom," Kissinger said. "I think you would have to go in immediately to be evaluated by a medical provider that could test for semen."

The young woman said she did get tested and thankfully is clean, but wants to pass along a message to anyone who thinks this act makes them a better man.

"You're not being slick, you're not being stealthy. And it's not okay, so please stop," the victim said.

© 2017 WWL-TV