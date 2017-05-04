Here's what the health care bill would do

In a statement Wednesday, May 3, 2017, Medica, a Minnesota-based health insurer, suggested it was close to deciding not to sell individual health insurance policies in Iowa for 2018. (Photo: vinnstock, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here are some of the proposals that are in the rough draft of the health care bill?

It's important to understand that this, like all proposed laws, could go through many changes as it moves through the Senate and the legislative amendment process.

This only affects people who go out and buy their own individual insurance policies. That's seven percent of the U.S. market. This does not affect employee-based, group policies.

In the current law, insurers can charge older people three times more than younger people. In the new proposed law, the state can apply for a waiver to that and if granted, would be allowed to charge older people up to five times more.

Instead of the federal government telling insurance companies that they must offer 10 specific benefits, this one would let states each decided what the "must-cover" benefits are.

Pre-existing conditions are covered, but in this proposal, if a person lets his policy lapse, he could be charged a higher rate for one year. A waiver would allow insurers to charge some with pre-existing conditions higher premiums. A newly-added provision would give another $8 billion over five years to help states finance the high-risk pools of people with illness.

This ends the fine for not buying insurance and adds a surcharge when you do get back into the market after a lapse in policy.

It lets states impose work requirements for Medicaid recipients. Blocks federal payments to Planned Parenthood for a year. Retains requirement that family policies cover grown children to age 26.

Instead of subsidies to help pay for policies, it gives tax credits.

Current health law requires all private health plans include no out-of-pocket cost for contraception coverage. This plan will not change that, but there could be an executive order later to roll back this requirement.

