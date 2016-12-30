Baton Rouge: Heroin addicts finding synthetic fix online

NEW ORLEANS -- The heroin epidemic has addicts turning to the internet to get their fix and the result is often deadly. A Baton Rouge man died this week after taking a lethal combination of drugs he bought online.



The women inside Grace House are learning how to recover from addictions.



“By the time someone goes through our program we want them to have the tools they need for sobriety, a job and we help them get housing,” Executive Director of Clinical Services Michelle Gaiennie said.



Sadly, it's an opportunity many suffering from substance abuse will never get.



"You just never know what you're going to get and one simple dose of it could kill you,” DEA Special Agent Debbie Webber said.



Now buying and selling opioids can be done with the click of a button. For one man in Baton Rouge, it was a deadly decision.



“It's very sad, it's disturbing that things can be purchased over the internet like that and so easily obtained and kids or anyone on the internet can get ahold of them,” Webber said.



DEA Agents in the New Orleans area have yet to see any cases involving drugs purchased online, but say often they won't be aware it's happened until it's too late.



“Baton Rouge is very close so it's scary if it's in Baton Rouge it could be here tomorrow or it could be here today but we might not find out about it until sadly someone dies from an overdose,” Webber said.



So the DEA is trying to raise awareness about the problem.



“We need to get the word out about how dangerous it is,” Webber said.



Grace House is trying to reverse the damage.



“Once you start going down the path of addiction it's a no win situation and addiction is progressive, it will only get worse,” Gaiennie said.



Because it only takes one moment.



“The first time you try it you could die, it's just that dangerous,” Webber said.



If you or someone you know needs help, call Bridge House at 504-821-7120 http://www.bridgehouse.org/

(© 2016 WWL)