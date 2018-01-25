It's not too late to get a flu shot

METAIRIE -- Louisiana's hospitals are flooded with flu patients, including children. Health officials encourage anyone who hasn't gotten the flu shot yet to do so.

Doctors say it's not too late to get one, even if you've had the flu they say you should still get it. That's for anyone 6-months of age and older.

Parents are no doubt on high alert this flu season.

"We've heard a couple of kids have died and it's pretty serious, hospitals are busy," said parent, Amanda Braxton.

MORE: Hospitals strained, blood supply low as flu hits Louisiana

Young, old, and everyone in between is at risk. Which is why many are doing what they can to protect themselves and their little ones.

"I had the flu," said parent Maurice Maiah. "It was hard. 14 days, I had it for 14 days."

When asked about his 4-year-old daughter being protected, he said she had her shot a few months ago and has been alright.

"It's very bad for so many children," said parent, Claudia Monroy. "My daughter has the flu and she's 3-years-old right now."

Influenza is being reported in nearly every state, including Louisiana where at least two children have died. Details regarding those deaths are unknown at this time, but health officials say no matter the case, this season shouldn't be taken lightly.

"Children under the age of two-years-old are at greater risk for flu and the complications of Influenza than older children and your typical adult," said Michael Wasserman, M.D. "But all children and all people are at somewhat of a risk."

Wasserman is a Pediatrician at Ochsner. He says he's seen a dramatic increase in kids with Influenza than years past. He urges parents to know the symptoms, like fever.

"It can be 100, 101, 103, headache, sore throat, cough, aches and pains all over," he described.

Notice those signs and Wasserman says to see a doctor, not the emergency room, sooner rather than later.

"Because we can do the flu test and the specific medication for Influenza," he said. "It should be started within the first 48-hours of symptoms, so it's very time sensitive. That's called the TamiFlu. If you don't get to the doctor in time, you want to over-hydrate your child."

Some are busy doing what they can to make sure their child doesn't end up in the doctor's office.

"We sanitize at home daily," Braxton said. "Clorox, Lysol, my kids have hand sanitizer in their lunch boxes. You take precautions and hope for the best."

They're precautions health officials encourage. However, say there's one thing people should do no matter what, and that's getting the flu shot.

"Even if it doesn't fully protect you, it lessens the odds of your child getting sick and ending in the hospital," Wasserman said. "It's impossible to get Influenza from the flu shot because the shot contains four strains of dead flu. So we're going to give you pieces of dead flu and we're going to try and trick your immune system into thinking it's being attacked by that strain of the flu so that your immune system response and makes the appropriate defense mechanisms. With that said, you could have fever but I'll take that risk over the risk of being sick for 5-7 days."

If you're taking care of your child at home, over-hydrating means plenty of fluids like Gatorade or Pedialyte. Also warm baths two-three times a day are good, and lots of rest. Parents who take care of their sick child can protect themselves by not letting the child breathe on them and washing hands often.

© 2018 WWL-TV