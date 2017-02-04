LSU searching for contractors to grow medical marijuana

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU will begin taking offers from contractors to produce marijuana for medical purposes.

According to our partners at WBRZ, the marijuana-growing operation is estimated to cost $10 million and will be paid for by the contractor.

"We're looking for somebody who will be able to provide the quality product for the patients in Louisiana who will be using the medical marijuana product," Dr. Ted Gautheir, LSU professor, said.

The professor expects there will be about ten finalists to choose from to produce the marijuana.

"We've had quite of bit of interest from a variety of people both in in state and out of state," Gauthier said.

LSU expects to have a marijuana contractor hired by June and the first crop is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

