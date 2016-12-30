More lead found in St. Joe water samples

The rusted over water tower that services the rural town of St. Joseph, La. (Photo: WWLTV)

ST. JOSEPH, La. -- More than 20 percent of water samples taken in St. Joseph are poisoned with lead, Louisiana's top public health officer said Friday.

Dr. Jimmy Guidry said 90 samples taken from 414 homes and businesses in this tiny Delta town in northeastern Louisiana contained dangerous levels of lead, leaving residents to rely on bottled water provided by the state for drinking and cooking, possibly for months.

"The message we're driving home to people in St. Joseph is not to consume the water," Guidry said during a conference call.

Guidry also emphasized that even those residents' whose water samples were negative shouldn't drink the water.

He also encouraged parents to have all children younger than 6 to have their blood tested for lead.

"(Gov. John Bel Edwards) has told us to use every resource we have to address this," Guidry said.

Earlier this month, Edwards declared a public health emergency when elevated lead was found in two samples.

Edwards, Guidry and other key members of the governor's cabinet traveled to St. Joseph on Dec. 19 for a town meeting with frightened residents.

"We're in this with you for the long haul until your water system is fixed," Edwards said then.

Edwards has expedited a $9 million project to replaced the town's dilapidated water system, but the earliest it will be in place is September.

The state began testing all 470 water connections in the town after the Dec. 19 meeting. Guidry said 52 connections haven't been sampled because the homes or businesses were vacant or those there didn't respond.

Guidry said residents whose water samples were contaminated with lead — above the 15 parts per billion considered safe — can also receive an environmental investigation to determine whether the lead could be coming from other sources as well like paint or soil.

He said homes housing families with children younger than 6 and women who are pregnant would move to the top of the priority list for environmental investigations, which take about two hours complete.

Guidry said the state has consulted with experts who believe St. Joseph residents can safely use the water to bathe, wash dishes and wash clothes.

Those with questions can call 866-280-7287 or go online at ldh.la.gov/stjoseph.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security is providing bottled drinking water for now, but Guidry said that could transition into Louisiana National Guard "buffaloes," which are trucks with large tanks of water.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

