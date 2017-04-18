New class helps often neglected muscles

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-foot gator gets wrangled, but doesn't go quietly
-
Man wanted for Facebook Live killing was once in New Orleans
-
NOPD cracks down on illegal ATV street party on Easter
-
Tuesday afternoon press conference
-
Group frustrated by delay in removing Confederate monuments
-
Bullets sprayed into home in Marlyville
-
Juvenile arrested in teen's Instagram live shooting
-
Outrage after live animals given as prizes at Carnival
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
More Stories
-
UPDATE: One woman dead after Gentilly triple shootingApr 18, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
-
What affect does social media have on violent crimes?Apr 18, 2017, 10:53 p.m.
-
After short-term rental ban, realtors see spike in…Apr 18, 2017, 11:33 p.m.