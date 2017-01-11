New law brings relief for patients running low on eye drops

NEW ORLEANS -- There is a new Louisiana law that could save patients a lot of money for prescriptions, while at the same time, save their eyesight.

Prescription eye drops can come at a hefty price and in many cases, that expensive medicine can end up on the floor instead of in patient's eyes. That's why a local doctor took his patient's stories to the Louisiana legislature to change insurance laws that could leave them without their medicine for weeks.

The day Kyndall Clayton was born two-and-a-half years ago, her dad could see she had the same eye condition in both of her eyes that he was born with in one of his.

"There were some tears some of, most of joy, but there was definitely some tears of concern," Troas Clayton about said his only child.

Multiple surgeries, a cornea transplant, and as many as eight prescription drops a day, possibly for the rest of her life, is restoring some of her vision. She can already read her numbers and letters and knows colors.



Sixteen years of eye drop medication is the reason Cheryl Ciolino has her vision at age 70. At only 46, she was diagnosed with glaucoma.

"Very important," Ciolino says of those drops. "Because my father had glaucoma and went blind." Her father was only in his 60s when he lost his sight.

Tulane ophthalmologist Dr. Ramesh Ayyala noticed an insurance problem jeopardizing the sight of his patients. Not every drop lands in the eye. Sight problems, arthritis, Parkinson's, blinking, squirming children can mean one third of the drops end up on the cheek.

"If it's not lined up correctly, you're missing the eye completely," said Ciolino, who knows people who need a relative to put the drops in. She worries about people who live alone too.

Patients would run out before the end of the month, but insurance companies would not refill until 30 days were up.

"It had to come out of pocket and the drops do get very expensive," Clayton said. "I think the bill at that time was well over $150 just for one drop."

"They have to pay out of pocket, $200 to $300 dollars depending upon the medication, or they go without the medication with the high pressure which could potentially cause loss of vision," Ayyala said of his patients.

So last year, Dr. Ayyala took his concern to the legislature, and won. So now insurance companies must refill for the copay price 23 days, not wait for 30 days, after your last refill.

"I think it's going to have a great impact on glaucoma patients and patients with other eye diseases that have to use these drops for a long time," Ayyala said.



The new law went into effect on Jan. 1.

