Peanuts, blueberries, red grapes help with brain function in middle age women

Resveratrol, a nutrient that can help with cognitive brain function, is found in peanuts, blueberries and red grapes, says Mackie Shilstone.

NEW ORLEANS - A nutrient in peanuts, blueberries, and red grapes improves cognitive function in post-menopausal women.

According to research from the School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy, University of Newcastle, Callaghan, New South Wales, Australia, global dementia data for those over 65 years old indicates it is increasing, especially for women.

“Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life," according to the Alzheimer's Association. "Memory loss is an example. Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia.”

Additionally, the University of New Castle in Australia says, “Global dementia data for those over 65 years old indicates that the prevalence of dementia is 14 to 32 percent higher for women than for men. By the age of 80, women account for 63 percent of dementia sufferers worldwide and this difference is expected to become more pronounced.”

In addition, “this disparity may be at least partially attributable to the loss of estrogen following menopause; declining levels of estrogen have been shown to correlate with deficits in memory, including verbal, semantic and visual spatial working memory.”

Emedicinehealth.com says the average age of U.S. women at the time of menopause is 51 years. The most common age range at which women experience menopause is 48-55. Premature menopause is defined as menopause occurring in a woman younger than 40 years.

The researchers further note that, “maintaining cerebrovascular function may help optimize mood and attenuate accelerated cognitive decline beyond that of normal aging in this population.”

The phytoestrogen Resveratrol is found in the skin of such foods as: red grapes, blueberries, and peanuts. It can act thought multiple access points to bind and activate estrogen receptors to increase nitric oxide bioavailability yielding improved cerebral perfusion.

As a result, the hypothesis of the research objective was that, “Resveratrol can also enhance cognitive performance and mood by optimizing CVR (cerebrovascular responsiveness) in post-menopausal women.”

Eighty post-menopausal women between the ages of 45-85 were recruited to participate in a 14-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled dietary intervention. The were given either 75 mg. of a Resveratrol supplement or a placebo twice daily.

Peanuts (raw) 1 cup (146 g) 0.01-0.26 grams

Peanuts (boiled) 1 cup (180 g) 0.32-1.28 grams

Peanut butter 1 cup (258 g) 0.04-0.13 grams

Red grapes 1 cup (160 g) 0.24-1.25 grams

Among other screening tools, the women had transcranial Doppler ultrasounds to assess their cerebral hemodynamics, along with cognitive function testing batteries.

At the end of the study, the researchers determined that, “overall cognitive performance was significantly better in those taking Resveratrol and this trend was reflected in each specific task, though performances did not significantly differ between groups for the latter, which can be attributed to inherent task variability.”

All of which led the researchers to state:

“We have demonstrated that daily Resveratrol supplementation for 14 weeks was not only tolerable, but was able to enhance measures of mood and cognitive performance and the latter may be at least partially mediated through improvements in the responsiveness of cerebral vessels to dilate during cognitive demands.”

