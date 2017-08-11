Save a life, learn how to use a turniquet

NEW ORLEANS -- In just one hour, you could learn how to save a life.

It's so simple, it doesn't matter if you've never had any sort of medical training or background, but recently in Harvey, doctors say the tourniquet used by a Jefferson Parish deputy, after the hit and run of a high school student, saved his life and his severely injured arm.

In 2012, 26 people were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. A medical investigation showed several victims might have survived if people knew how to stop the bleeding.

In 2013, three people were killed, 16 lost lims and several more were wounded in the Boston Marathon bombing. Of the 27 patients who went to the hospital with makeshift tourniquets made from belts, only one worked.

That is why local doctors are teaching 'Stop the Bleed.'

"It's so important that people on the scene know how to stop bleeding. Somebody that's critically injured, can bleed to death in minutes, even before EMS arrives," explained Dr. Rebecca Schroll, an Assistant Professor of Surgery at Tulane and a Trauma Surgeon at UMC.

The free class at UMC, teaches how to use tourniquets above an arm or leg wound, and how to pack and use pressure to stop bleeding on the torso. Doctors want to take the classes to schools, churches, businesses and community groups.

The UMC Level I Trauma Center, there is the highest percentage of penetrating trauma in the country, mostly from crime such as gun shot wounds and stabbings.

"Those people tend to bleed more profusely than blunt trauma patients," Dr. Schroll said.

Along with medical and military professionals in the class, there were regular people.

"I've got three young kids and very, just nervous, if something did happen and I wouldn't be ready. This will help me get prepared," said J.T. Hannan, Director of Philanthropy at the Spirit of Charity Foundation.

"I have been in civil war in Kenya and I was young, and now looking back in retrospect, I wish I was able to help,

because not only was it strangers, but family members," said Tabitha Ndungu, a Quality Data Analyst at UMC who lost family members in that war. Now, she will know how to help after taking the class.

To find out more about taking the free class at 11 a.m., each Monday at UMC, or scheduling one with your group, click here.

To get a bleeding control kit for your school, business or organization with the proper tourniquet in it, click here.

© 2017 WWL-TV