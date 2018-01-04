NEW ORLEANS – Staying warm inside is a no brainer for most people during the cold, but as the freezing temperatures linger, that isolation could take a mental toll.

Season Affective Disorder doesn’t effect people in Southeastern Louisiana often, but the recent cold stretch could leave people feeling blue according to Jeanette Gustat, a clinical associate professor at Tulane University’s School of Public Health.

"I think there's a lot of mixed feelings, a lot of people are glad to have the cold," Gustat said.

Part of her research focuses on physical activity and disease prevention.

"It is cold so people want to stay inside and out of the cold,” but Gustat says a lack of physical activity could leave some people feeling sad.

"General advice for avoiding feeling blue would be to stay physically active,” she said.

Along with that, she says, stay away from comfort foods, that are high in fat and eat healthily.

Eyewitness News found Zane Elliot braving the cold temperatures somewhere unexpected: A golf course.

"You know the last couple days with the cold and the dampness, I, unfortunately, had to stay inside," Elliot said.

He says it's cold, but he was tired of being cooped up. There’s only so much cleaning to do and Netflix he could watch, so he forced himself outdoors despite the cold.

"As you can see we're pretty much the only ones out here," he said. "I can work on the game a little bit better, you're not rushed, you're not pushing anybody."

And just like Elliot on the golf course, Gustat says the only person holding you back from a happier winter, is yourself.

"It's you,” she said. “You're competing against yourself.”

