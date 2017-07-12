Strangers meet online, lose weight together

Weight loss buddies meet at a local convention in New Orleans.

How is a group of women, who didn't know each other, losing weight together with a program they can do at home?

Four women from different states just met, but yet they've had a deep emotional connection for quite a while.

"To see them in person and I'm just like, 'Oh my God, I know you. I know your selfie,'" said Danyell Wells, 34, of Dallas, Texas.

They have lost 50, 60 and even 80 pounds apiece, when each had a different epiphany to change. For Traci, it was when she had to raise her grandson.

"I didn't want to be in a position where I wasn't healthy for him," said Traci Jackson, 45, of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

For Danyell, it was seeing so much heart disease and diabetes among family members she loved.

"I said at 30, 'That's not going to be me. I will not walk around with a bag full of pills. I want to do something for myself,'" remembers Wells.

That's when they each joined Beachbody, the at-home fitness and nutrition program, and creators of Shakeology and more than 600 streaming video workouts like P90X, Insanity, TurboFire and 21- Day Fix.

"When I had a baby, I was like, 'I don't want to leave her.' And I felt guilty. So then, I would do it in my own home. After those three weeks, I lost 12 pounds and I was like, 'What! I can do this,'" said Dana Chestang, 33, of New Orleans.

What was really life-changing for them was the online video chats to encourage each other and an online coach they were accountable to.

"We've become family and we were complete strangers. Never would have otherwise met her," said Katrina Fain, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Dana got so into the program that she quit her job last week as a financial receptionist and made Beachbody coaching her new job, so she could be at home more for her family.

"I've been looking for that something in my life where I can help people, but I never knew what it was," said Chestang.

Several scientific studies show there's more success when you have a buddy to lose weight with. With the 30,000 other people at the Beachbody Summit this week in New Orleans, the women who have been bearing their souls, fears, wins, struggles and losses with each other online, meet for the first time.

"They are my everyday accountability and if I didn't have them in my life, I would not be where I'm at today," said Jackson.

The video streaming and support system is $99 a year.

This Saturday from 6 to 7:30 am, you can join the more than 30,000 people in town for a mass, super workout on Poydras Street, between Clara and Loyola.

It's free and open to anyone.

