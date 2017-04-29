Teen relies on faith while fighting stage 4 cancer, possible infertility

After her tumor removal surgery, Alexis attended the prom. (Photo: COURTESY CHRISTINA DUNAWAY)

UPDATE: Doctors confirmed that Alexis Withers, 16, is fighting stage 4 cancer, which originated in her ovaries and has moved to her liver. Because of the type of chemo she needs, Alexis will be unable to have children unless she freezes her eggs before starting treatment. This is not covered by her insurance. Here is the rest of her story.

Alexis Withers is 16 years old.

Upon first glance, she seems to have the picture-perfect life. She's bright, beautiful and surrounded by a family with strong faith and lots of love.

Alexis is one of seven children. Although things can be a little chaotic at times, everyone gets along wonderfully and Alexis takes her role as “oldest sibling” very seriously.

“She adores her brothers and sisters,” says her mother, Christina. “If I’m cooking dinner, she’ll help with the laundry, the homework. She is just an amazing child.”





(Photo: COURTESY CHRISTINA DUNAWAY)

The family loves spending time together, planning regular “junk food and movie nights” filled with food, Disney flicks and lots of laughter.

But recently, things took a turn that nobody could have seen coming.

In January, Alexis was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after complaining about swelling and pain in her abdomen.

Doctors performed a radical surgery during which they removed the teen’s right ovary, right Fallopian tube and a 7.5-pound tumor that was attached to both. The next couple days were a waiting game to see whether or not the cancer had spread to Alexis' lymph nodes.

Miraculously, tests confirmed she was healed, and no further treatment was necessary.

After the initial diagnosis, Alexis and her mother took to Facebook for a live video post. Their intention was to inform all family members and friends of the situation — but thousands of supporters quickly took notice.

People from all walks of life have united to pray for Alexis' peace and healing — and the incredible teen embraces it with open arms.

Now, she needs more support than ever.





After her tumor removal surgery, Alexis attended the prom. (Photo: COURTESY CHRISTINA DUNAWAY)

A follow-up visit recently confirmed that Alexis' cancer has returned. This time, it's on her liver. Doctors found three masses and will begin treatment in the next couple weeks.

She had a port inserted earlier this week and is currently at home preparing for a minimum of four months of inpatient chemo. Alexis is being treated at a St. Jude affiliate in Baton Rouge, and if treatment is unsuccessful, she will be transferred to a hospital in Memphis.

Alexis has remained strong, but as reality sets in, it's not always easy to keep it all together.

"She finally broke down during her pre-op appointment to have the chemo port inserted," Christina says. "She admitted to being scared, but she is placing her faith in God and believes he will heal her."

Alexis is now experiencing physical symptoms of the cancer, including night sweats, fatigue and abdominal pain.

It's taken an emotional and financial toll on the entire family, especially Christina, who refuses to leave her daughter's side.

After her tumor removal surgery, Alexis attended the prom. (Photo: COURTESY CHRISTINA DUNAWAY)

"It's terrible," she says. "Something that you know happens, but never in a million years give thought of it happening to you, much less your child. It's hard and an emotional roller coaster. Have you ever tried to turn a horrible situation into something positive? It's not easy ... and that's now my life. Sometimes I feel like I'm the strongest person in the world, but when Alexis loses her composure, which isn't often, I crumble. Our lives have been turned inside out and upside down. Her high school years have been put on hold as she will now do her work from home and do her best to stay caught up. She wanted to stay in school, but do to recent bullying, the only sense of normalcy has been stripped away and she's become afraid of being around peers due to horrible comments made about her and her condition. It's just a mess.. Nothing about our life is the same anymore. Cancer shows no mercy and changes everyone's life involved. But, with that being said, we will remain positive through this and trust that God will see us through again."

If you would like to contribute to the family in any way or learn more about Alexis' journey, visit their page here.

To follow Alexis on Facebook, click here.

© 2017 WWL-TV