Trial will test once-a-day pill to lower blood sugar

NEW ORLEANS - If you have diabetes, you have a chance to be among the first in the world to join a clinical trial for a new type of treatment.

So far in studies, a once-a-day pill appears to significantly lower blood sugar, and your weight.

Several years ago Brenda Breaux, who lives on Bayou Lafourche, found out she had type-2 diabetes. Her energy crashed, while her sugar levels, weight, and cravings soared.

"It got to the point if you put a loaf of French bread in front of me, half of it would be gone by the time I finished my pot of coffee with that," said Breaux.

When her blood sugar (A1c) kept going up, her doctor wanted to move her from a pill to insulin injections.

"I didn't want to go on insulin. My father was a type-2 diabetic, maturity onset, and I saw what he went through," Breaux remembers.

Brenda joined a diabetes study in Metairie. It's one of the worldwide test sites for a once-a-day pill unlike any other.

"The way this medication works is it actually increases you body's ability to produce its own insulin, and that's how it's lowering A1c. Rather than adding an insulin, you're producing your own insulin," explained Dr. Eileen Palace who is running the local sections of the study.

In previous human studies, it showed a significant decrease in blood sugar levels and weight, unlike anything else on the market. It did so in animals too.

"Rats would always prefer chocolate over the regular rat food. Once they took this medication, the rats would turn back to the rat food rather than going toward the chocolate," said Dr. Palace.

It appears to work on the brain, decreasing pleasure overeating. Brenda has lost 20 pounds since she joined the clinical trial last June.

"Believe it or not, I don't crave bread anymore," she said with surprise. "I walk three miles a day, four days a week, my neighbor and I on the track at six o'clock in the morning, and I look forward to it."

Her A1c is dramatically down and her energy is up for her six grandchildren.

"I leave tomorrow to go snow skiing with them and at 67 and a half, I think that's pretty good," she laughed.

Adults could qualify for the free study if you have type-2 diabetes, no matter if you are on medication, insulin, or not.

The studies can last for anywhere from six months to two years and the medication and all of your physical and eye exams, and lab work, are free.

Call 834-4500 for more.

