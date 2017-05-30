Heavy rain, storms Tuesday; minor flooding possible

DAVE NUSSBAUM -- More unsettled weather is expected Tuesday. A front has stalled north of us and a few mid/upper-level disturbances/waves will be moving right along the I-10 corridor the next few days.

All of this will lead to more scattered showers and storms Tuesday. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. High temperatures will be down thanks to the clouds and rain as they only get into the lower 80s

Tuesday night will have another round of overnight scattered showers and storms. Some rain could be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 70s.

Wednesday will once again be a wet day with morning rain/storms and then a few more developing in the afternoon/evening. Heavy rain is possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be a slightly drier day with only spotty showers and storms. We will see a little more sunshine, so our high temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday through the weekend looks to be pretty wet again. Each day we will see scattered showers and storms developing with the heating of the day. Heavy rain will be very likely thanks to the added Gulf Moisture over us. Highs will be in the mid 80s

Mississippi River Level: The latest Mississippi River stage at the Carrollton Gage is cresting at about 16.3 feet. It is forecast to start slowly falling Friday. Flood stage is 17 feet. The city of New Orleans is protected up to 20 feet.

