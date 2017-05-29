One father's advice: Here's why you shouldn't say 'Happy Memorial Day'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Throughout Memorial Day weekend your social media feeds will be filled with comments of people thanking veterans for their service, and while that’s nice it’s not the reason for this federal holiday.

Veterans Day honors all Veterans who have served in the armed forces -- Memorial Day honors people who died while in battle.

This difference is one of the reasons local father and Chief Petty Officer Michael Larson decided to take his family to the Jacksonville National Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day Service. The local father hopes to teach his young son the important difference this year at the National Cemetery.



"It's not about the veterans or the active duty military, it’s about these people entombed at the cemetery those that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Officer Larson.



And a somber reminder that’s is honored and not celebrated through the United States.



“For people that may not have family members that are out here to pay their respects for them,” said Officer Larson.



Officer Larson, 18 years in the armed forces, knows what it’s like to be away from home. Larson is a California native and has been all over the world with his family with the Navy. His oldest son Nathan Larson was born in Italy. At 12 years old, his father decided this would be the year to show him and his siblings why dad gets a three day holiday from his job at Mayport Naval Station.



“There were a lot of people here so we know a lot of people care and we were happy,” said Nathan Larson.



Nathan volunteered with his father earlier this week to help place American flags on 500 acres of land ahead of Saturday morning’s annual Memorial Day service at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.



“I wanted to help all the people who were sad that their parents or children who died in the wars,” said Nathan Larson.



While, yes Memorial Day is the unofficial beginning of summer, Officer Larson hopes the short break from school or work will first serve as a reminder to his son the greater, more significant meaning of the holiday.



“It's not about Memorial Day sales or Barbeque or spending time at the beach, the day is to give back a little bit for those who have secured the freedoms we enjoy in America, “ said Officer Larson.

