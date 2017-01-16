High school senior challenging incumbent Gretna mayor

NEW ORLEANS -- An 18-year-old high school student is about to get a real-life lesson in political science.

Last week, New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy senior William Boartfield was the only candidate to qualify to run against incumbent Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant.

"I've gotten a lot of people come out and say they are happy that a younger person is getting involved in politics," Boartfield said. "I've had some people say age is an issue, but they're not necessarily disqualifying me from their vote."

Boartfield is running as a "Green Party" candidate and currently serves as the party's Louisiana co-chair.

He said he decided to run after seeing news reports claiming Gretna is becoming the arrest capital of the country.

"It's becoming a way of raising revenue for this city and it's unacceptable," Boartfield said. "We need to rely on the money we can rely on. We cannot use tickets and fines and arrests as a cash cow."

Mayor Constant said she's impressed when young people want to be engaged in the political process. Still, she also maintains that she spent a good part of her life coming up through the ranks from community volunteer to city council member to now holding Gretna's top office.

"I applaud his effort, I really do," Constant said. "But, at the same time, I do agree with what a lot of people have said, you've got to make sure that preparation meets opportunity."

Boardfield admits that it's hard to deny he's political novice, but he is quick to point out, lacking experience isn't always a bad thing.

"What good is experience if it's bad experience," Boartfield said. "I'm going to do what's right for the people, by the people, not for my backers."

Running against an incumbent candidate will be a challenge.

"I have no doubt in my mind that the best person to continue to lead this city is myself," Constant said. "I think I've done what I needed to do. My leadership speaks for itself over the last three years."

The Gretna mayor race will be held on March 25.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson and the entire city council were automatically re-elected Friday after no candidates qualified to challenge them in the March primary.

