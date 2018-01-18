NEW ORLEANS - The low water pressure and freezing temperatures which forced the precautionary boil order in New Orleans meant no or low water in downtown high rises and hotels.

Guests at the Harrah's Hotel on Poydras Street said they lost water in their rooms Wednesday night.



Lee Molock and Kelly Morgan are visiting the city from Sarasota, Florida.



"There actually was no water," Molock said. "It was kind of hard, there was no shower. There was no water to brush our teeth. So, we had to use bottled water."



"We're here for our birthday weekend and it's kind of been different with all the cold weather and all the restaurants closing down and now no water. It's been interesting," Morgan said. "That's for sure."



The NOPSI Hotel in the CBD is also having problems.



Thursday morning, there was no water coming out of the tap at the bar in the hotel lobby.



GM Ellen LeMarie said it's been inconvenient, but her guests and staff are taking it all in stride.



"Showers are, you know the pressure's not there," LeMarie said. "So, you have a light shower. Flushing toilets are a challenge. We ensure we have bottled water."



The city's famed Mother's Restaurant opened it's doors for lunch, despite the boil order.



"Shut off the ice machine," co-owner Denny Amato said. "Send somebody to the store to buy water and we'll order ice in a little while and keep going."



Amato added the water pressure is too low to run the dishwasher at Mother's, so customers are using plastic plates and utensils.



He claims this is at least the third time his restaurant has dealt with water problems in the last 12 months.



"This is a pain in the butt," Amato said. "Does nothing but cost us money. Just throwing it down the drain."



There was a run on bottled water at area grocery stores because of the boil order.



Customers at Lakeview grocery were leaving with carts full of water.



Stock clerk Johnny Paulson said some of the bottles never even made it to the shelves which are now practically empty.



"People are taking it off the cart, like while, I'm putting it up," Paulson said. "I didn't have to put up most of these (bottles)."



"I've got a job going on in Lakeshore, so I'm going to bring some water to the guys," grocery customer Toni Wendell said. "Bring some water to my daughter and myself."



Lakeview Grocery was hoping to restock the water as soon as possible.



People are not only drinking bottled water, they are also using it to brush their teeth and cook and some folks we spoke with are actually bathing with bottled water.

