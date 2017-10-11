House set to pass $36.5B for hurricane, wildfire relief

A satellite image from Monday Sept. 18, 2017, shows Hurricane Maria spinning toward the Caribbean. (Photo: NOAA)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House is on track to deliver a sweeping bipartisan vote for President Donald Trump's request for additional disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims, and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat.



Thursday's hurricane aid package totals $36.5 billion and follows a $15.3 billion measure that passed last month. The measure sticks close to the White House request, ignoring - for now - huge demands from the powerful Florida and Texas delegations, who together pressed for some $40 billion more.



Several lawmakers from hurricane-hit states said a third interim aid request is anticipated shortly - with a final, huge hurricane recovering and rebuilding package likely to be acted upon by the end of the year.

