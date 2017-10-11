WWL
Close

House set to pass $36.5B for hurricane, wildfire relief

Julia Peters' daughter hasn't left her mother's side since she's been back home. Last week, the 28-year-old was in Dominica when Hurricane Maria tore through the small island.

Andrew Taylor and Associated Press , WWLTV 4:37 AM. CDT October 12, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House is on track to deliver a sweeping bipartisan vote for President Donald Trump's request for additional disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims, and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat.

Thursday's hurricane aid package totals $36.5 billion and follows a $15.3 billion measure that passed last month. The measure sticks close to the White House request, ignoring - for now - huge demands from the powerful Florida and Texas delegations, who together pressed for some $40 billion more.

Several lawmakers from hurricane-hit states said a third interim aid request is anticipated shortly - with a final, huge hurricane recovering and rebuilding package likely to be acted upon by the end of the year.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories