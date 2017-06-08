How Food Founded a Friendship - Dinner Exchange
How cooking sparked a bromance between two strangers who live in different countries. Watch Alex French Guy Cooking and Rafael exchange their favorite recipes, stories, and witness the power of good food and the internet!
WWLTV 4:46 PM. CDT June 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
DA, AG blame N.O. Mayor for rising crime problemJun. 8, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
-
Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz: Trump did not collude…Jun. 8, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
-
Doctors avoiding prescription painkillers after proceduresJun. 8, 2017, 5:20 p.m.