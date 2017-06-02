How to score a free donut on National Donut Day

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: A Dunkin' Donuts employee places a "croissant doughnut" in a box on November 3, 2014 in New York City. The pastry, which began selling at Dunkin' Donuts two days ago, is based on baker Dominque Ansel's hybrid pastry, the "cronut," which came to popularity in the summer of 2013. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Burton, 2014 Getty Images)

What better way to celebrate National Doughnut Day than with a free treat?

Shops across the country are marking the occasion with free pastries Friday.

Some, such as Dunkin' Donuts require a purchase of a beverage to get the freebie.

National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

Here are the deals:

Joe's Cafe (Lapalco): Dozen Glazed $6.99 or Free donut with purchase

Freret Street Donuts: $.50 glazed donuts all day

Tastee Donuts: Free donut, no purchase necessary!

Bakers Dozen: Come in to get one free donut per customer on National Donut Day! Open from 5-11 a.m., and starting at 8 a.m., B-97's DJ Eddie will be there plus prize giveaways!

Terrytown Cafe: Buy a Dozen, get the Holes FREE!

The Buttermilk Drop: Buy 1 dozen, Get 1 dozen free

Cop A Donut: Buy a coffee, get 1 free glazed donut

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get one free doughnut of their choice at participating stores all day long (or while supplies last) on June 2.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Over at Dunkin’, it’s National Donut Day, naturally, and you can get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day on June 2.

Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 -- Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

© 2017 WWL-TV