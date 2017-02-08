How you can help: Make a Comfort Kit

Travel Toiletries in Quart Bag (Photo: krisblackphotography)

Many residents were displaced by tornados that hit parts of Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday. Unlike a hurricane, these people had no warning. No time to grab important papers or to pack an overnight bag with things like a toothbrush or comb.

Something you can do to help is make a "comfort kit."

In a plastic bag, pack a few items like travel-size toothpaste or lotion, little bottles of shampoo and mouthwash you may have saved from the hotel. Or that extra bottle of Bath and Body Works lotion you got as a Christmas gift. If you can throw in a few hand wipes, baby wipes, paper towels and a package of diapers, it would be much appreciated.

As of Tuesday evening, the Red Cross predicted 400 people would need emergency shelter at the Joe W. Brown center.

Comfort Kits can be dropped off Wednesday morning at Joe W. Brown. Please use the rear entrance of Joe Brow, that's the one closest to the 7th District Police Station.

If you have services or goods to offer to affected residents, please call the Council Office at (504) 658-1050.

If you can offer shelter to a friend or family member, The Red Cross asks that you please do so for the immediate future. The Red Cross number is (504) 620-3105.

