Hundreds of red, white and blue king cakes headed to troops overseas

Hundreds of king cakes are being shipped out Tuesday and will be sent to U.S. Troops overseas.

The group Operation We Care will send off 300 cakes made by Randazzo's Camellia City Bakery in Slidell. The non-profit organization collects donations and sends monthly care packages to servicemen and women.

Since the group was founded in 2003, more than 28,000 care packages have been sent overseas.

The king cakes will be decorated with red, white and blue sprinkles. This is the 14th year for king cakes to be sent, according to Operation We Care.

To register someone you know who has been deployed, visit their website: https://www.operationwecare.com/register.php

