Hundreds turn out for NOLA anti-Trump rally

NEW ORLEANS - As Inauguration Day wrapped up in Washington, D.C., hundreds of local protestors took to the streets of New Orleans to protest President Donald Trump.

One of the largest demonstrations was in Duncan Plaza in New Orleans.

The day was anticipated by many supporters, as well as those who oppose him -- and they've used the day to make their voices heard.

The protest was put on by a coalition of groups coming together, in particular Take ‘Em Down NOLA. They've planned this event for weeks, and at least several hundred people heard their call, and came out to join.

It started at Duncan Plaza moved down to the French Quarter and back again. It was a large turnout. And with signs and changes they've made it clear that they are not fans of Trump and will be watching closely.

The carried signs saying “Traitor Trump,” “No to racism,” “No to sexism,” Signs expressed concern for workers’ rights and deportation.

“In particular, the tenets that he is standing on, that he campaigned on. The things he said about women, about minorities, about immigrants,” said Tracy Riley, an Army veteran,

“My message is we need to be solid together. It’s time to stand up and make your voices heard,” said John Antonucci, a demonstrator.

A lot of messages out in New Orleans, but many are very concerned over healthcare, immigration reform, and other social policies. There's another protest planned at Lafayette Square, and then another rally Saturday at 3 p.m.

