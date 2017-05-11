Hundreds watch as second Confederate monument is removed

The Jefferson Davis Memorial is removed from its pedestal Thursday morning.

NEW ORLEANS -- The 106-year-old statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in came down in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A few hundred onlookers were on hand as crews bubble wrapped the bronze statue before a large crane lifted it onto to a flat-bed truck.

There were strong reactions from both sides of the monument debate.

Take 'Em Down NOLA's Malcolm Suber called it a feeling of great joy.

"I've worked personally for three decades on this question of white supremacy monuments and school names in this city," Suber said.

Pro-monument supporter Kenneth Sutton called the statue's removal disheartening.

"It's an absolute, unmitigated disaster put upon us by a thin-skinned mayor and city council," Sutton said.

Halfway through the removal process crews hit a snag.

The more than 100-ton base was too heavy for the crane on site to lift, so it had to be split into two pieces.

The truck carrying the remnants of the Jeff Davis memorial finally left the site around 11 a.m., 5 hours after the removal began.

The Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard statue the Robert E. Lee memorial will be the next memorials to come down.

"We want all of them to come down, not just the four that the mayor has designated," Suber said. "Our work will be ongoing after these four are gone."

It is unclear when the next statue will be removed. The Mayor would only say sooner than later.

The Jeff Davis statue was taken to an undisclosed location. That's where it will remain until the city finds an appropriate place to display it.



© 2017 WWL-TV