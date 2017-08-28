WWL
Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 4:44 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

WWL-TV and United Way have teamed up to help raise donations for Harvey victims in both Texas and Louisiana.

The funds raised will go to the immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts of the areas hit hardest by the storm – many of which are the same communities that helped the people of Southeast Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

To make a donation, visit www.UnitedWaySELA.org/HarveyReliefFund or mail donations to:

United Way of Southeast Louisiana
Attn: Hurricane Harvey Fund
2515 Canal Street.
New Orleans, LA 70119 

