Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

WWL-TV and United Way have teamed up to help raise donations for Harvey victims in both Texas and Louisiana.
The funds raised will go to the immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts of the areas hit hardest by the storm – many of which are the same communities that helped the people of Southeast Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
To make a donation, visit www.UnitedWaySELA.org/HarveyReliefFund or mail donations to:
United Way of Southeast Louisiana
Attn: Hurricane Harvey Fund
2515 Canal Street.
New Orleans, LA 70119
